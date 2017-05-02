Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is to reject a prospective move to AC Milan this summer because he has little interest in leaving London, according to reports.

The Spanish midfielder's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain, having started just 10 Premier League games under Antonio Conte this season.

The Serie A giants, now under new ownership after Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux bought the club last month, are said to be prepared to pay up to £30m for Fabregas.

However, the Evening Standard suggests that the former Barcelona star is not at all interested in leaving London as he is settled in the English capital, with his family living in the city.

Despite his limited role under Conte, Fabregas has still provided six goals and 10 assists in all competitions this campaign.