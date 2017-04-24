New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AC Milan: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to stay'

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
© SilverHub
AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli insists that in-demand goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to stay at the San Siro.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has insisted that in-demand goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to stay at the San Siro.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A at the age of 16, and has since become Milan's undisputed number one despite only turning 18 in February.

The teenager, who stands at 6'5", also became Italy's youngest-ever stopper when he made his international debut in last September's friendly with France.

Juventus and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for the youngster, but according to Mirabelli, Donnarumma wants to stay with his current club.

"We have had talks over the past week with his agents, which is normal," Mirabelli is quoted as saying by talkSPORT. "We also had talks with Gigio and we asked him if he wanted to stay at Milan.

"He responded in an affirmative matter that he is happy here and he wants to keep playing for Milan. It is now up to us to find an agreement with his agents."

Donnarumma came through the youth system at Milan.

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
AC Milan renew interest in Cesc Fabregas?
>
View our homepages for Massimiliano Mirabelli, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Football
Your Comments
More AC Milan News
Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
AC Milan: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to stay'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?
 Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
AC Milan renew interest in Cesc Fabregas?
Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?Barcelona considering Deulofeu returnNew owner: 'Milan will return to summit'AC Milan sold to Chinese consortiumItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?
Milan talk to Barca over Gerard DeulofeuPremier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?Spurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?
> AC Milan Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus33272468204883
2Roma32233670274372
3Napoli33218477354271
4Lazio33197760382264
5Atalanta BCAtalanta33196856371963
6AC Milan33177950371358
7Inter Milan331751163422156
8Fiorentina331510855451055
9Torino33121296354948
10Sampdoria33129124141045
11Udinese33127144344-143
12CagliariCagliari33115174664-1838
13AC Chievo VeronaChievo33115173652-1638
14SassuoloSassuolo33106174252-1036
15Bologna3398163149-1835
16Genoa3379173257-2530
17Empoli3378182251-2929
18Crotone3366212853-2524
19Palermo3337232773-4616
20Pescara3228223170-3914
> Full Version
 