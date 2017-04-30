Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praises the strength in depth throughout his squad having seen the likes of Willian and Cesc Fabregas make an impact off the bench.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has praised the quality he has throughout his squad after they moved another step closer to the Premier League title with a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The likes of Willian and Cesc Fabregas have been largely limited to cameo roles off the bench this season due to the form of others, but both players have more often than not impressed when they have been given a chance.

Conte admitted that it is difficult to consistently name players of such quality on the bench, but believes that it is a good problem to have and praised the manner in which they have adapted to the situation.

"It is great to have this type of player and for sure it is not easy every game to make the best decision between Pedro and Willian. Also for me it is not easy to keep Cesc sometimes on the bench because I think Cesc is a player that in this part of the season is showing to be decisive in every moment if he starts the game - and also Willian," he told reporters.

"They are used to playing every game but they are showing me to be great men and fantastic players. Pedro is showing to be a great player but don't forget Pedro played with Barcelona and he won a lot with the club. He is a great player and he is having a fantastic season but he must continue this way and finish this season and win otherwise also for him it is a good season - but not a fantastic season.

"After the game the message was not with words, only hugs to show great enthusiasm. I think it is important to win but also to have great enthusiasm. It is very important to stay together in this moment because we must feel this season could become fantastic."

Chelsea are now four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with only four games of the season remaining.