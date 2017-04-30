Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-3
Chelsea

Calvert-Lewin (38'), Valencia (58'), Gueye (78')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pedro (66'), Cahill (79'), Willian (86')
Cahill (35'), Azpilicueta (40'), Costa (56'), Hazard (75')

Pedro hails "best" Chelsea goal

A happy Pedro in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea forward Pedro says that his goal against the Toffees on Sunday was 'probably his best' in a Blues shirt.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 15:26 UK

Chelsea forward Pedro has described his goal against Everton yesterday as 'probably the best' he has scored for the club.

The Spaniard opened the scoring for the Blues just after the hour mark when he rounded Phil Jagielka before powering the ball into the top left of the goal.

Gary Cahill and Willian also went on to find the net as Antonio Conte's side preserved their four-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table.

"I'm happy to have scored a goal and for the three points. The three points were very important for the team to continue to be at the top of the league," Pedro told Chelsea TV.

"It was good to score again and help the team and, for me, it was an amazing goal.

"Probably it's the best [in a Chelsea shirt] because it was nice - on my left foot."

Pedro has now found the net for the league leaders eight times so far this season.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Hazard was "scared" before Everton trip
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pedro, Phil Jagielka, Gary Cahill, Willian, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
Eden Hazard was "scared" before Everton trip
 A happy Pedro in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
 A happy Pedro in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Pedro hails "best" Chelsea goal
Conte delighted with strength in depthOmeruo included in Chelsea Koulibaly deal?Conte: 'Ake can stand in for Luiz'Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
Pochettino aiming to put pressure on ChelseaPochettino: 'Players didn't know Chelsea score'Pochettino focused on winning titleVertonghen: 'We will keep pressure on'Conte hails 'confidence-boosting' win
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 