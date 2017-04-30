Pedro hails "best" Chelsea goal

Chelsea forward Pedro says that his goal against the Toffees on Sunday was 'probably his best' in a Blues shirt.

Chelsea forward Pedro has described his goal against Everton yesterday as 'probably the best' he has scored for the club.

The Spaniard opened the scoring for the Blues just after the hour mark when he rounded Phil Jagielka before powering the ball into the top left of the goal.

Gary Cahill and Willian also went on to find the net as Antonio Conte's side preserved their four-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table.

"I'm happy to have scored a goal and for the three points. The three points were very important for the team to continue to be at the top of the league," Pedro told Chelsea TV.

"It was good to score again and help the team and, for me, it was an amazing goal.

"Probably it's the best [in a Chelsea shirt] because it was nice - on my left foot."

Pedro has now found the net for the league leaders eight times so far this season.