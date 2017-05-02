Chelsea edge into pole position to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk due to a cash plus Andreas Christensen offer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Dutchman joined the Saints from Celtic in September 2015 on a five-year contract and has established himself as one of the leading centre-backs in the Premier League.

According to The Sun, the Blues have made an offer of £50m plus centre-half Andreas Christensen for Van Dijk, and Southampton are said to be considering the deal.

The report suggests that Christensen, in his second season on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach, is eager for a switch to another English top-flight team.

Van Dijk, who signed a new six-year deal at St Mary's last summer, has been ruled out since January through injury.