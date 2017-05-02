New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea offer Southampton cash plus Andreas Christensen for Virgil van Dijk

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Chelsea edge into pole position to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk due to a cash plus Andreas Christensen offer, according to reports.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 17:28 UK

Chelsea have edged into pole position to sign highly-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Dutchman joined the Saints from Celtic in September 2015 on a five-year contract and has established himself as one of the leading centre-backs in the Premier League.

According to The Sun, the Blues have made an offer of £50m plus centre-half Andreas Christensen for Van Dijk, and Southampton are said to be considering the deal.

The report suggests that Christensen, in his second season on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach, is eager for a switch to another English top-flight team.

Van Dijk, who signed a new six-year deal at St Mary's last summer, has been ruled out since January through injury.

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
