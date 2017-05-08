May 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

David Luiz, N'Golo Kante doubtful for Middlesbrough visit

N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
David Luiz and N'Golo Kante are both in a race against time to feature in Monday's meeting with Middlesbrough, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been declared fit.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he could be without key defensive players David Luiz and N'Golo Kante for Monday's Premier League visit of Middlesbrough.

The Blues welcome the relegation strugglers to Stamford Bridge looking to maintain their push for the Premier League title, knowing that three more points - regardless of how Tottenham Hotspur get on against West Ham United 72 hours beforehand - will all but get them over the line.

Conte's men may have to do it without centre-back Luiz and central-midfield destroyer Kante, however, as the pair are currently nursing minor injury problems.

Luiz limped out of last weekend's vital 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park, while PFA Player of the Year Kante has a small muscular issue.

"We are struggling with two situations, David Luiz and N'Golo," Conte told reporters. "But there are three days until the Middlesbrough game so I will have time to make a decision about them. But Thibaut [Courtois] trained today and yesterday and I don't see any problem about him.

"My expectation is that we must play a great game [on Monday], to try to take three points. It is very important, now with only four games to go it is important to win, it will not be easy. They are fighting against relegation, we must be ready to fight, ready to find the right way to get three points."

Chelsea could see the gap at the top of the table closed to one point on Friday evening should Spurs overcome London rivals West Ham.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
