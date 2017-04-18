New Transfer Talk header

Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins believes that West Ham United should move for John Terry when he leaves Stamford Bridge this summer.
Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins has tipped John Terry to join West Ham United this summer after announcing his intention to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old has not featured for the Blues in the Premier League since September and yesterday confirmed that he will end his 22-year association with the West Londoners when his contract expires in June.

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for the former England skipper, while there is also thought to be interest from China and the United States, but Wilkins believes that a move across the capital would be beneficial for both parties.

"It is the end of an era. John has got legendary status at Chelsea and quite rightly so, he's been an absolute star there and it will be chewing him up inside that he hasn't been able to play. He absolutely adores Chelsea, he loves to play for Chelsea. He has this burning desire to play football and it'll be chewing him up that he hasn't been able to put his boots on and perform," he told talkSPORT.

"He's a great guy and a great leader of men - there'll be loads of clubs queuing up for his signature. John is a big family man, so I would certainly say China is out. America might be an option, but I'd like to see John stay in the Premier League. I think he's still got so much to offer.

"No one has mentioned West Ham. They have been conceding goals left, right and centre and John being an East End boy, that might be a nice fit, but whether he'd go to another London club is another question. One thing's for sure, whoever gets him will be getting a proper footballer. I'm sure wherever John goes he will be a force within that side, there's no two ways about it."

Terry has made 713 appearances for Chelsea, helping the club to 16 trophies including the 2012 Champions League.

