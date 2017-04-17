New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea captain John Terry to leave club at end of season

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea and John Terry release a joint-statement to announce that the long-serving skipper will bring an end to his playing days at Stamford Bridge next month.
Monday, April 17, 2017

John Terry has announced that he is to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, bringing an end to his two-decade long association with the club.

The 36-year-old has been on the Blues' books since 1995, making 713 appearances at senior level since progressing through the academy ranks - behind only Peter Bonetti and Ron Harris in the all-time appearances list.

Terry has been a bit-part figure for Chelsea this season, however, featuring just five times in the Premier League and a further five times in cup competitions.

Rumours emerged at the weekend suggesting that the long-serving skipper would bow out at the end of this campaign, which could well end with him lifting a fifth title, having supposedly been offered a lucrative deal to move to the Middle East.

In a joint-statement between Chelsea and Terry, it was confirmed that the former England international will bring down the curtain on his playing days at Stamford Bridge next month.

"After 22 years there is so much to say and so many people to thank at this great football club," he told the club's official website. "From coaches, teammates and staff to the fans who have given me so much support down the years, I can't thank you enough. There will be opportunities for me to speak further about this over the coming weeks.

"I will decide on my future in due course, but for now I am committed to helping the team achieve success this season. The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days. We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it's the right time for me to leave.

"I've always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I. I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me. I'm eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge. I will of course always be a Blue and am desperate to end my final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware.

"Finally, words cannot describe the love I have for our football club and our amazing Chelsea fans. I would like to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for the unbelievable support you've shown me over the years. You mean the world to me and every trophy we've won during my time at the club we've won together. I will never forget the incredible journey we've been on. Thank you so much for everything."

Terry, offered a new 12-month deal in May 2016, has also been tipped with joining clubs in Major League Soccer and the Chinese Super League.

