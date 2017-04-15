Chelsea defender John Terry will be offered the opportunity to sign a deal with Middle-East club Al Nasr.

The Blues legend has barely featured under Antonio Conte this season, but it has been claimed that he will be given a one-year contract extension should he wish to remain at Stamford Bridge.

However, Dan Petrescu - the manager of Al Nasr and a former teammate of Terry - has said that he will attempt to lure the centre-back to the Middle-East.

The Romanian told The Gulf Times: "Where will John Terry end up next season? Al Nasr. Of course, why not? I will call him and ask.

"I wish he was here. He's a very good friend and a good player. I don't know what he will do, but I wish him well."

The 36-year-old is likely to have offers from a number of different countries, with the MLS and the Chinese Super League possible destinations for the former England skipper.