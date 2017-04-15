New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea defender John Terry offered deal in UAE?

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea defender John Terry will be offered the opportunity to sign a deal with Middle-East club Al Nasr.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 13:45 UK

Chelsea defender John Terry has been offered the opportunity to spend next season in the UAE.

The Blues legend has barely featured under Antonio Conte this season, but it has been claimed that he will be given a one-year contract extension should he wish to remain at Stamford Bridge.

However, Dan Petrescu - the manager of Al Nasr and a former teammate of Terry - has said that he will attempt to lure the centre-back to the Middle-East.

The Romanian told The Gulf Times: "Where will John Terry end up next season? Al Nasr. Of course, why not? I will call him and ask.

"I wish he was here. He's a very good friend and a good player. I don't know what he will do, but I wish him well."

The 36-year-old is likely to have offers from a number of different countries, with the MLS and the Chinese Super League possible destinations for the former England skipper.

Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Chelsea 'plotting £25m Bertrand bid'
