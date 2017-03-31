New Transfer Talk header

John Terry offered new deal by Chelsea?

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Chelsea reportedly decide to offer long-serving skipper John Terry a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
Friday, March 31, 2017

John Terry has reportedly been offered the opportunity to extend his career at Stamford Bridge by a further 12 months.

After remaining on the bench for much of the season, it had been suggested that the veteran centre-back would look to earn regular playing time elsewhere, with the club captain even open to representing another Premier League team.

West Bromwich Albion has been suggested as a possible destination for the 36-year-old but according to talkSPORT, the Blues have decided to offer the long-serving player a new deal.

When quizzed on the speculation on Friday, boss Antonio Conte told reporters: "John knows my thoughts about him and I think the most important thing is this."

Terry has appeared in just 366 minutes of Premier League action this season, while he has also made four starts in the FA Cup and League Cup respectively.

