Chelsea defender John Terry is reportedly open to moving to another Premier League club when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer.

Chelsea defender John Terry has reportedly had a change of heart and is now open to the possibility of playing for another Premier League club.

The Blues legend has previously suggested that he could never represent another English team, and it had been expected that either the MLS or the Chinese Super League would be his destination should he choose to prolong his playing career.

However, according to The Times, Terry feels that he can still compete at English football's top tier, despite spending much of the season on the sidelines.

Since September 11, Terry has made just five appearances in all competitions, with his only outing in the league coming as a substitute late on during a meeting with Everton in November.

He has started each of Chelsea's games in the FA Cup but boss Antonio Conte could opt to select his strongest side for their quarter-final clash with Manchester United on Monday night.

It has been claimed that Chelsea do not intend on offering Terry an extension to his current playing contract in West London.