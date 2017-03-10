New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

John Terry open to switch to Premier League club?

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender John Terry is reportedly open to moving to another Premier League club when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 10:06 UK

Chelsea defender John Terry has reportedly had a change of heart and is now open to the possibility of playing for another Premier League club.

The Blues legend has previously suggested that he could never represent another English team, and it had been expected that either the MLS or the Chinese Super League would be his destination should he choose to prolong his playing career.

However, according to The Times, Terry feels that he can still compete at English football's top tier, despite spending much of the season on the sidelines.

Since September 11, Terry has made just five appearances in all competitions, with his only outing in the league coming as a substitute late on during a meeting with Everton in November.

He has started each of Chelsea's games in the FA Cup but boss Antonio Conte could opt to select his strongest side for their quarter-final clash with Manchester United on Monday night.

It has been claimed that Chelsea do not intend on offering Terry an extension to his current playing contract in West London.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Read Next:
Eden Hazard "fully committed" to Chelsea
>
View our homepages for John Terry, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
John Terry open to switch to Premier League club?
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte 'to sign new Chelsea deal in matter of days'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho hints at strong side to face Chelsea in FA Cup
Barcelona scout Chelsea trio?Eden Hazard "fully committed" to ChelseaDavid Luiz 'dreams' of Benfica returnCosta opens up on training-ground rowReport: Atalanta want £34m for Franck Kessie
Antonio Conte on Barcelona shortlist?Chelsea 'to offer Nemanja Matic new deal'Real Madrid 'weighing up Hazard swoop'Conte: 'We must keep feet on the ground'Gary Cahill: 'Title race is not over'
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 