May 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea must cope with pressure'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte accepts that his team must cope with pressure in order to claim the Premier League title.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 16:35 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has said that everyone at Stamford Bridge has the experience to cope with the pressure during the closing weeks of the season.

With four games remaining, the Blues hold a four-point lead over nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur and ahead of their home clash with Middlesbrough on Monday night, Conte has called on his players to produce a "great" performance.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "We must play a great game and try to take three points. With only four games to go it's important to win. It won't be easy.

"Our plan is to continue to work very hard and prepare for the final four games and then the FA Cup final.

"Pressure at this stage of the season is normal. You must cope with this. Everyone at the club has experience to face it. Middlesbrough have to win, and for us it's the same."

Chelsea will win the title if they claim nine points from their remaining matches.

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Read Next:
Three Spurs players on April POTM shortlist
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
David Luiz, N'Golo Kante doubtful for Middlesbrough visit
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea must cope with pressure'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Diego Costa speculation is not important'
Three Spurs players on April POTM shortlistChelsea monitoring Celtic youngster Johnston?Everton, Chelsea monitoring Musacchio?Abraham unsure of where he will play next seasonBournemouth in hunt for Terry, Defoe?
Conte "satisfied" with Chelsea season so farDiego Costa 'seals Chinese move'Bertrand keen on Southampton exit?Chelsea to consider Willian sale?Chelsea to allow Zouma to leave on loan?
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 