Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has said that everyone at Stamford Bridge has the experience to cope with the pressure during the closing weeks of the season.

With four games remaining, the Blues hold a four-point lead over nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur and ahead of their home clash with Middlesbrough on Monday night, Conte has called on his players to produce a "great" performance.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "We must play a great game and try to take three points. With only four games to go it's important to win. It won't be easy.

"Our plan is to continue to work very hard and prepare for the final four games and then the FA Cup final.

"Pressure at this stage of the season is normal. You must cope with this. Everyone at the club has experience to face it. Middlesbrough have to win, and for us it's the same."

Chelsea will win the title if they claim nine points from their remaining matches.