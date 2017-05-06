Mark Hughes admits that he has 'spoken briefly' with John Terry in the past over a potential move to Stoke City when his Chelsea contract expires.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has revealed that he is interested in bringing Chelsea legend John Terry on board at the end of the season.

The ex-England international announced last month that he intends to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer after two decades in West London.

A number of Premier League bosses have already declared an interest, including West Ham United chief Slaven Bilic, while Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian could also be an option.

Hughes is one of many admirers of the 36-year-old and, prior to Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on the South Coast, hinted that a move could be on the cards.

"John's got to move somewhere, he's someone I know very well but I think there would be a lot of interest in him," he told reporters. "Whether or not we'd be able to present anything to John that would make him think, I don't know, I haven't had that conversation.

"But we spoke briefly and had a word after the Chelsea game here this year and had a laugh and a joke about things about where his future lies.

"From what I've seen of him and when he's been involved, you're not just getting John Terry the player, you're getting John Terry the leader and the individual as well. He's got a lot of experience that he can impart so someone will benefit from that."

Terry has featured just 11 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season, being restricted to a total of 357 minutes of playing time since September 11.