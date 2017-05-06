May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Attendance: 11,046
Bournemouth
2-2
StokeStoke City
Stanislas (62'), Shawcross (81' og.)
Arter (26'), Gradel (89')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mousset (33' og.), Biram Diouf (73')

Mark Hughes: 'Harry Arter deserved a straight red card'

Harry Arter takes out Joe Allen during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Mark Hughes is unhappy with certain refereeing decisions during Stoke City's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, including the decision to not dismiss Harry Arter.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has insisted that referee Paul Tierney should have dismissed Harry Arter for his challenge on Joe Allen during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Arter got some of the ball but followed through on his opponent, leaving the Welshman requiring treatment with 26 minutes on the clock at the Vitality Stadium.

Hughes is unsure why the Bournemouth midfielder was not given his marching orders, claiming that certain decisions - including the Cherries' second of the match - went against his side and potentially cost them all three points on their travels.

"There are moments in matches that are game-defining and can change the course of the game, and we had a couple of those go against us this afternoon," he told reporters.

"Firstly, their boy Harry Arter was incredibly lucky to stay on the field after clearly lunging in on Joe Allen in the first half. It was out of control, a little bit reckless and he certainly put his opponent totally at risk, so by the letter of the law he has to go.

"You can only compare and contrast and I feel that had that been one of my players then he would have been sent off, so that is frustrating. With regards to their second goal, you could clearly see that [Joshua] King was stood in an offside position when he made contact with the ball."

Stoke end the day sitting 13th in the Premier League table, two points off the top half with two games left to play.

Jack Butland celebrates the opener during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
Read Next:
Hughes does not fear losing Jack Butland
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Paul Tierney, Harry Arter, Joe Allen, Joshua King, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Harry Arter takes out Joe Allen during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Harry Arter deserved a straight red card'
 Geoff Cameron celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Result: Bournemouth fight back to earn draw with Stoke City
 Lys Mousset in action for Bournemouth on July 23, 2016
Team News: Lys Mousset makes first Premier League start
Hughes does not fear losing Jack ButlandHughes: 'Berahino to give up his summer'Butland emerges as option for Man City?Saido Berahino: 'I am a stone lighter'Hughes: 'Berahino form is frustrating'
Hughes: 'It was a difficult game for us'Result: West Ham claim away point at StokeTeam News: Hammers unchanged against StokeLive Commentary: Stoke 0-0 West Ham - as it happenedPeter Crouch reveals oatcake addiction
> Stoke City Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Harry Arter takes out Joe Allen during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Harry Arter deserved a straight red card'
 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 29, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth cannot afford to get complacent'
 Geoff Cameron celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Result: Bournemouth fight back to earn draw with Stoke City
Team News: Mousset makes first PL startHowe: 'Wholesale changes not necessary'Bournemouth in hunt for Terry, Defoe?Joshua King plays down Spurs speculationSmith calls on Defoe to join Bournemouth
King attracting interest from Spurs?Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Howe: 'Reaching 40 points a real achievement'Result: Sunderland relegated from Premier LeagueTeam News: Four changes for struggling Sunderland
> Bournemouth Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Bournemouth36119165265-1342
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
12Southampton33118143944-541
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 