May 6, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-2
StokeStoke City
Stanislas (62'), Shawcross (81' og.)
Arter (26')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mousset (33' og.), Biram Diouf (73')

Result: Bournemouth fight back to earn draw with Stoke City

Bournemouth twice come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Stoke City in their Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 17:34 UK

Bournemouth have extended their recent unbeaten record to three matches with a 2-2 draw against Stoke City.

Eddie Howe's team twice found themselves behind against the Potters, but an effort from Junior Stanislas and a Ryan Shawcross own goal earned the Cherries a share of the spoils.

Stoke were able to net their first away goal since January, but Mark Hughes will be frustrated having witnessed his team fail to close out the game, with the result taking their poor run to just one win in nine matches.

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017© SilverHub

Both teams struggled to create chances during a competitive opening but in the 21st minute, Adam Smith struck the ball against the post for the home side.

As the half progressed, Stoke grew into the game and shortly after Marc Muniesa had been denied by Artur Boruc, they opened the scoring through an own goal from Lys Mousset.

The striker was making his first Premier League start for Bournemouth, but he got the last touch after Geoff Cameron had diverted the ball towards goal.

Geoff Cameron celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017© SilverHub

Either side of half time, Xherdan Shaqiri was looking lively for the visitors, while Marko Arnautovic wasting a headed chance inside the penalty area.

It did not take long for Bournemouth to equalise against the run of play, with Smith's work down the flank being rewarded as Stanislas provided the confident finish inside the penalty area.

However, Stoke were back in front with 17 minutes remaining as Mame Biram Diouf netted his first goal of the season from close range after Bournemouth had failed to deal with a high ball which had been sent into the box.

Lys Mousset and Joe Allen in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017© SilverHub

The home side soon went back onto the offensive with Steve Cook dragging a shot wide of the post, but they were back on level terms for a second time when Shawcross diverted Joshua King's header past his own goalkeeper.

Opportunities were few and far between during the closing stages but while Stoke will feel a great deal of frustration having failed to see out the game, Bournemouth will be delighted with a share of the spoils which sees them sit in 10th place.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
