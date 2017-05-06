Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have reportedly identified Celtic defender Kieran Tierney as a potential signing during the summer.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that both Liverpool and Newcastle United were taking an interest in the 19-year-old, who has established himself on the left-hand side of the Scottish Premiership team's defence.

However, his performances continue to attract the attention of teams in the Premier League and according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are the latest club to look at the Scottish international.

The Blues are known to be on the look out for reinforcements on the left flank and Tierney would be seen as competition for Marcos Alonso.

He has already made 71 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants, while he has experience of Champions League football after featuring three times in the group stages this season.

It has been suggested that Celtic would look for a fee in the region of £17m for the player.