West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic describes his team's performance in the 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur as "magnificent".

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has praised his players after they recorded a 1-0 win over Premier League title challengers Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs could have moved to within one point of leaders Chelsea with victory at the London Stadium, but Manuel Lanzini's second-half effort earned the Hammers an impressive scalp.

The result extends West Ham's unbeaten run to five matches, and Bilic has revealed that his team executed his gameplan in "magnificent" fashion.

The 48-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We deserved to win. We had a gameplan, but the way we did it was magnificent. A great team display in terms of character and determination.

"To beat a team like Spurs you need more than that and we also showed quality."

West Ham have moved up six places in the Premier League table, and now sit in ninth position.