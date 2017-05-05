New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Eddie Howe: 'Wholesale changes at Bournemouth not necessary'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says that work has begun ahead of next season, with the Cherries looking to bring on board "a few players" in the summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 16:03 UK

Eddie Howe has admitted that he is already planning for next season as he attempts to freshen up his Bournemouth side for their third campaign of Premier League football.

The Cherries are as good as safe in the top flight, sitting 10th in the table and nine points above the relegation zone with just three games left to play.

Howe was unable to bolster his squad in January, instead losing Nathan Ake to Chelsea in the only major piece of activity, but he intends to tweak things slightly in the summer with the addition of a few new faces.

"It would be foolish of me and the recruitment team not to be looking at next season. We are planning and preparing and doing a lot of work," he told the Bournemouth Echo.

"I always believe that in every window you should try to refresh the squad in some way. January was very quiet for us with more outs than ins, so we would like to do something in the summer and try to find a new way to take the team on.

"You don't want to make too many changes where you lose your identity and I don't think we have ever done that. I think we have remained very loyal to the core of the squad which has done very well for us.

"But, hopefully, we can add a few players who can make a difference. There will not be wholesale changes, I don't believe we need that. We just need, if we can, to find something which can make us better."

Bournemouth have recently been linked with making moves for Chelsea legend John Terry and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Bournemouth in hunt for Terry, Defoe?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Nathan Ake, John Terry, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 29, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Wholesale changes at Bournemouth not necessary'
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Report: Bournemouth interested in John Terry and Jermain Defoe
 Joshua King celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough on April 22, 2017
Joshua King plays down Tottenham Hotspur speculation
Smith calls on Defoe to join BournemouthKing attracting interest from Spurs?Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Howe: 'Reaching 40 points a real achievement'Result: Sunderland relegated from Premier League
Team News: Four changes for struggling SunderlandMoyes: 'We have forgotten how to win'Howe: 'No sympathy for David Moyes'Result: Bournemouth send Boro closer to relegationTeam News: Two changes for Bournemouth
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 