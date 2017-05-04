New Transfer Talk header

Report: Bournemouth interested in John Terry and Jermain Defoe

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing experienced English duo John Terry and Jermain Defoe this summer, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 20:27 UK

Bournemouth have reportedly expressed an interest in signing John Terry and Jermain Defoe this summer, according to reports.

The Chelsea stalwart will be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 22-year-association with the Blues.

Defoe will also be out of contract this season at Sunderland, his 14 Premier League goals this season proving in vain as the Black Cats were relegated to the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Cherries boss Eddie Howe wants the vastly experienced pair, both of whom have starred for England over the years, to help guide his young squad.

Bournemouth currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.

Adam Smith in action for Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
