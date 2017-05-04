Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly prepared to allow defender Kurt Zouma to spend a season away from the club on loan.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly made the decision to allow Kurt Zouma to leave Stamford Bridge on loan next season.

Since completing his recovery from a knee injury, Zouma has been limited to just 153 minutes of football in the Premier League due to the form of the club's backline.

According to The Mirror, Conte's options in defence has led to him being open to the idea of letting Zouma gain regular first-team football elsewhere over the next 12 months.

Chelsea will have to contend with more fixtures next season as a result of their return to the Champions League, but with Nathan Ake and Andreas Christensen offering versatility, the Blues are well stocked in that area.

With John Terry ending his spell in West London, Chelsea are also likely to be in the market for a new centre-back, leaving Zouma with more competition to gain time on the pitch.

However, it has been suggested that Zouma remains highly-regarded by Conte, who sees him as a part of his long-term plans.