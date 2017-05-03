Bournemouth defender Adam Smith wants former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Jermain Defoe to leave Sunderland for the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has called on his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Jermain Defoe to join the Cherries at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Defoe, 34, has scored 14 Premier League goals for Sunderland this season, but the England international could not prevent his team from being relegated to the Championship.

The experienced forward will be available on a free transfer this summer, and a number of clubs, including Bournemouth, have been linked with a move.

Smith played with Defoe at Tottenham for five years, and the full-back has revealed that he 'had a word' with the centre-forward after Bournemouth's 1-0 win at Sunderland last weekend.

"I did have a word with him after the game, actually, but I can't go into too much detail! Hopefully, he will come here next season," Smith told the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

"He is constantly on your shoulder and really annoying to play against. I think he would thrive in our team and, with all our creative players, he would get loads of chances."

West Ham United are also believed to be interested in re-signing the experienced forward.