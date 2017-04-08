Apr 8, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-3
Chelsea
King (42')
Arter (38'), Gradel (91')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Smith (17' og.), Hazard (20'), Alonso (68')
Moses (8'), Kante (57'), Pedro (74')

Eddie Howe believes Bournemouth "were well in it" against Chelsea

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Eddie Howe believes that Bournemouth were "well in it" against Chelsea, describing it as a "tight game" despite falling to a 3-1 defeat.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 22:04 UK

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has claimed that his side were "well in it" against Chelsea on Saturday, despite falling to a 3-1 defeat.

The Cherries conceded twice early on as Adam Smith scored an own goal and Eden Hazard doubled the Blues' lead within the first 20 minutes.

Although Joshua King halved Bournemouth's deficit on the stroke of half time, Marcos Alonso's impressive free kick in the second period put the game beyond the South Coast side's reach.

After the final whistle at the Vitality Stadium, Howe told reporters: "I thought it was a tight game today, we were well in it. It doesn't help going 2-0 down and it took a worldie free-kick to win the game.

"I have to compliment Chelsea, they're an outstanding team and their system works very well for them. But I compliment my boys as well because they played very well. In the end Chelsea were too strong.

"I'm not feeling anything other than we need to win some more games. What we've historically done is always try to win and that's the same aim no matter how many points you have and how many games are left."

The result saw Bournemouth slip to 15th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea withstood pressure well, says Conte
Your Comments
