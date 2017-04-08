Apr 8, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-3
Chelsea
King (42')
Arter (38'), Gradel (91')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Smith (17' og.), Hazard (20'), Alonso (68')
Moses (8'), Kante (57'), Pedro (74')

Result: Chelsea see off Bournemouth to move seven points clear

Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea secure maximum points at Bournemouth to move seven points clear at the top of the league.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 19:39 UK

Chelsea have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points after defeating Bournemouth by three goals to one at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries put in a spirited performance and gave themselves a lifeline on the stroke of half time when Joshua King found the net with the help of a deflection, but Marcos Alonso's impressive free kick in the second period put the game beyond them.

Eddie Howe's men took the game to their opponents and almost hit them on the break in the second minute, Ryan Fraser's cross forcing Thibaut Courtois into action via a wicked deflection off David Luiz.

Bournemouth made a brighter start to the match than Chelsea, but they fell behind against the run of play in the 17th minute when Diego Costa's scuffed shot from close range was turned into his own net by Adam Smith.

The Blues took control of the game after moving ahead and they did further damage just three minutes later when N'Golo Kante picked out Eden Hazard with a long ball, allowing the Belgian international to beat the offside trap, round Artur Boruc and slide the ball into the bottom corner.

Bournemouth were submissive for only a brief spell as they were back on the front foot in the 29th minute, Charlie Daniels's cross finding Benik Afobe in the box and the ex-Wolves man rattled the post with a volley.

They went one better moments before half time when King found an opening in the find third, broke into the area and let fly, his effort finding the top corner with the help of a deflection off Luiz.

The Cherries showed attacking intent early in the second half as they went in search of an equaliser, but a show-stealing free kick from Alonso in the 68th minute killed off their resistance.

The set piece was awarded at around 20 yards out after Steve Cook had fouled Costa, allowing the Spaniard to step up and curl one over the wall, straight into the top corner, leaving Boruc standing dumbstruck.

Antonio Conte's side remained in control for the final 20 minutes of the contest and saw the game out to extend their lead on second-placed Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
