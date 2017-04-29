Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-1
Bournemouth
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
King (88')

Result: Late Bournemouth goal sends Sunderland tumbling out of Premier League

Sunderland have been relegated from the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 17:18 UK

Sunderland have been relegated from the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats put up a fight against the Cherries and had several good chances to win the game, but Joshua King's 88th-minute goal, combined with a goalless draw between Southampton and Hull City, was enough to send the Wearsiders down.

Bournemouth laid siege to the opposition goal in the early minutes, with Steve Cook denied a tap-in by a defensive block before King shot tamely at Jordan Pickford.

King went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, but the Norway international saw his floated effort hit the crossbar and post before bouncing out of trouble.

Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe missed a series of chances for Sunderland as he failed to claim a first league goal since February 4, while Artur Boruc pulled off a smart save from Fabio Borini's first-time shot from the edge of the box.

With the Black Cats desperately committing men forward, they were caught out with just two minutes to go when Lys Mousset led a counterattack and slipped Ryan Fraser into the box, the winger pulling the ball back for King to tap home from close range.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
15Crystal Palace34115184654-838
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
