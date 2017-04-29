Sunderland have been relegated from the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats put up a fight against the Cherries and had several good chances to win the game, but Joshua King's 88th-minute goal, combined with a goalless draw between Southampton and Hull City, was enough to send the Wearsiders down.

Bournemouth laid siege to the opposition goal in the early minutes, with Steve Cook denied a tap-in by a defensive block before King shot tamely at Jordan Pickford.

King went closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, but the Norway international saw his floated effort hit the crossbar and post before bouncing out of trouble.

Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe missed a series of chances for Sunderland as he failed to claim a first league goal since February 4, while Artur Boruc pulled off a smart save from Fabio Borini's first-time shot from the edge of the box.

With the Black Cats desperately committing men forward, they were caught out with just two minutes to go when Lys Mousset led a counterattack and slipped Ryan Fraser into the box, the winger pulling the ball back for King to tap home from close range.