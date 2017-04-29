Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Eddie Howe: 'No sympathy for Sunderland manager David Moyes'

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists that there is no room for sympathy for opposite number David Moyes ahead of his side's clash with bottom-of-the-table Sunderland.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has insisted that there is no room for sympathy ahead of his side's Premier League clash with relegation-threatened Sunderland on Saturday.

The Black Cats have lost seven of their last nine games and have won just one of their last 18 across all competitions, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table and 12 points from safety.

Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed this weekend should results go against them, but Howe is solely focused on guiding his own team to survival.

"My focus is always on us and our team and players, making sure we are at our very best. It is difficult to have sympathy with an opposition manager until after the game as the focus is so much on your team. We are not safe until it is mathematically done. We would love to get over 40 points this weekend, that is the one every one talks about, then we can move on from there," he told reporters.

"It is about continuing our progression and momentum, but it will be a difficult game, any away game in the Premier League is tough, so we will not be underestimating Sunderland. I have seen many amazing things in football, so our mentality has to be to go out against a tough side fighting for their lives.

"While there is hope for Sunderland, they will keep going, especially with their manager and the challenges he has faced in his career. We have been slightly more inconsistent than we would have liked, but I see progression in the team and we're going the right way. I am proud of how the players have adapted to the Premier League."

Victory for Bournemouth would leave them just one point short of last season's tally with three matches still remaining.

