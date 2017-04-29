Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-0
Hull City
 
FT

Result: Hull City three points clear of drop zone with Southampton stalemate

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City establish a three-point gap between themselves and the Premier League's bottom three after a goalless draw at Southampton on Saturday.
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Hull City have established a three-point gap between themselves and the Premier League's bottom three after a goalless draw at Southampton on Saturday.

The hosts were in control of proceedings for most of the game but were unable to find the breakthrough, with Tigers goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic keeping out a Dusan Tadic penalty in stoppage time.

More to follow.

Charlie Austin in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Your Comments
