Result: Hull City three points clear of drop zone with Southampton stalemate

© SilverHub

Hull City establish a three-point gap between themselves and the Premier League's bottom three after a goalless draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Hull City have established a three-point gap between themselves and the Premier League's bottom three after a goalless draw at Southampton on Saturday. The hosts were in control of proceedings for most of the game but were unable to find the breakthrough, with Tigers goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic keeping out a Dusan Tadic penalty in stoppage time. More to follow.

Read Next:

Puel: 'Austin is back in training'

>

Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.

You May Like

Recomended from Sports Mole