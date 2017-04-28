Sunderland manager David Moyes says that no decision will be made on his future until the end of the season.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has suggested that he may not remain at the club past the end of this season.

Moyes has previously indicated that he will stay at the Stadium of Light, regardless of whether the Black Cats remain in the Premier League or are relegated to the Championship.

However, after one point and two goals from nine matches, Moyes has hinted that there are no certainties over his position at the club.

The 54-year-old is quoted by The Sun as saying: "I would say that I would make that decision at the end of the season. At this moment in time, it would be the wrong time to say that.

"I just have a situation where we need to see how things are at the end of the season. It's me saying I will assess the situation at the end of the season."

Moyes has won just seven of his 38 matches since being appointed Sunderland manager in August.