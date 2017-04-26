Sunderland manager David Moyes attempts to take positives away from his side's 1-0 defeat to North-East rivals Middlesbrough, claiming that the Black Cats "played well".

David Moyes has insisted that Sunderland "played well" in their 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening and will not give up hope of beating the drop.

The Black Cats are now winless in nine Premier League games after going down to a Marten de Roon goal at the Riverside Stadium, leaving them 12 points adrift of safety with one game in hand left to play on the sides directly above.

Despite seeing his side slip to a 22nd defeat of the campaign, an increasingly under fire Moyes is adamant that there are positives to be taken back to Wearside heading into the final five matches of the season.

"We didn't get a good result but I thought we played well," he told BBC Sport. "We limited Boro to no opportunities other than the goal. It was a poor goal that we gave away but I cant fault the players or their efforts.

"Sometimes small things make the biggest difference. We conceded the goal but after that we were on and played well. While there's a chance [of survival], we'll keep going, while there's games to win. Good performances lead to results, that's the way it goes.

"I think we've had a couple of pretty good performances in the last few games. We know our position, we're not daft, we know exactly where we are. We have to try and pick up every win. I'm experienced enough. I've never been in this position before so it's new to me as well. It's something I'm not enjoying. I'd like to say I win more often than not. I can't say its something I enjoy"

Sunderland, with just the one win to their name since Christmas, return to action on Saturday afternoon with a home match against Bournemouth.