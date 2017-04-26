Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-0
Sunderland
de Roon (8')
Friend (28'), Clayton (31'), da Silva (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)

O'Shea (37'), Gibson (45'), Jones (77')

David Moyes happy with Sunderland display at Riverside

David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes attempts to take positives away from his side's 1-0 defeat to North-East rivals Middlesbrough, claiming that the Black Cats "played well".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 23:13 UK

David Moyes has insisted that Sunderland "played well" in their 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening and will not give up hope of beating the drop.

The Black Cats are now winless in nine Premier League games after going down to a Marten de Roon goal at the Riverside Stadium, leaving them 12 points adrift of safety with one game in hand left to play on the sides directly above.

Despite seeing his side slip to a 22nd defeat of the campaign, an increasingly under fire Moyes is adamant that there are positives to be taken back to Wearside heading into the final five matches of the season.

"We didn't get a good result but I thought we played well," he told BBC Sport. "We limited Boro to no opportunities other than the goal. It was a poor goal that we gave away but I cant fault the players or their efforts.

"Sometimes small things make the biggest difference. We conceded the goal but after that we were on and played well. While there's a chance [of survival], we'll keep going, while there's games to win. Good performances lead to results, that's the way it goes.

"I think we've had a couple of pretty good performances in the last few games. We know our position, we're not daft, we know exactly where we are. We have to try and pick up every win. I'm experienced enough. I've never been in this position before so it's new to me as well. It's something I'm not enjoying. I'd like to say I win more often than not. I can't say its something I enjoy"

Sunderland, with just the one win to their name since Christmas, return to action on Saturday afternoon with a home match against Bournemouth.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes "confident" of beating Middlesbrough
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, Marten de Roon, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
David Moyes looks dejected during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
David Moyes happy with Sunderland display at Riverside
 Marten de Roon celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Result: Marten de Roon gives Middlesbrough slim survival hope with first win of 2017
 Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Crystal Palace, West Ham United battling for Lamine Kone?
Team News: Sunderland unchanged for Middlesbrough tripMoyes charged over 'slap' commentsAgnew demands Middlesbrough reactionWatmore suffers fresh injury setbackMoyes "confident" of beating Middlesbrough
Johnson 'brags about assault' in secret filmJanuzaj 'wants to stay in England'Cattermole urges Sunderland to build on drawBerbatov still interested in SunderlandBilic refuses to blame Darren Randolph
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 