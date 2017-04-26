Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Sunderland
 

Steve Agnew demands Middlesbrough reaction

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew demands a reaction from his side when they take on fellow strugglers Sunderland after falling to a 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 15:00 UK

Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew has demanded a reaction from his side following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Boro welcome fellow strugglers Sunderland to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night with both sides knowing that anything other than a victory is likely to effectively condemn them to relegation from the Premier League.

Agnew is hopeful that his side's home advantage will prove to be key in the North-East clash and is "confident" that they can boost their survival hopes with a victory.

"If we have a good night and an enjoyable and vocal night, and we can walk away from the stadium saying it was a fantastic performance full of intensity, then I'm very confident we can come away with three points," he told reporters.

"The players are desperate to put on a performance for the fans and there has to be a reaction after the disappointment of Saturday."

Boro are winless in their last 16 Premier League games, leaving them nine points from safety with only five games of their season remaining.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes "confident" of beating Middlesbrough
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 