Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Sunderland
 

David Moyes "confident" of beating Middlesbrough

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland boss David Moyes talks up the importance of Wednesday's clash with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, but insists that his side are "confident" of success.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has insisted that his side are "confident" of beating fellow strugglers Middlesbrough in their North-East relegation battle at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Both teams go into the match sitting in perilous positions in the Premier League table, with bottom-placed Sunderland 12 points from safety and Boro only one place and three points better off.

Moyes admitted that his side are close to "desperation" in their bid to end an eight-match winless streak, but believes that victory on Wednesday would be a big boost heading into Saturday's home match against Bournemouth.

"There is a belief in the squad we can get three points tomorrow night. It is important we give the fans something to cheer about. We haven't done that enough this season," he told reporters.

"We are really focusing on staying in the Premier League. If we win this next one it gives us a real chance on Saturday. I can't talk for Middlesbrough I can only talk for us as it's near desperation.

"The only thing I have got in my head is how to beat Boro. It is such a big game for both clubs. We played well against West Ham and we'll go into this game confident."

Sunderland have won just one of their last 17 outings across all competitions, while Boro are winless in 16 Premier League games.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew demands Middlesbrough reaction
 Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
David Moyes "confident" of beating Middlesbrough
 Duncan Watmore of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Duncan Watmore suffers fresh injury setback
Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew demands Middlesbrough reaction
 Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
David Moyes "confident" of beating Middlesbrough
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Ugo Ehiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page to create charity in memory of footballer
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 