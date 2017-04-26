Sunderland boss David Moyes talks up the importance of Wednesday's clash with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, but insists that his side are "confident" of success.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has insisted that his side are "confident" of beating fellow strugglers Middlesbrough in their North-East relegation battle at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Both teams go into the match sitting in perilous positions in the Premier League table, with bottom-placed Sunderland 12 points from safety and Boro only one place and three points better off.

Moyes admitted that his side are close to "desperation" in their bid to end an eight-match winless streak, but believes that victory on Wednesday would be a big boost heading into Saturday's home match against Bournemouth.

"There is a belief in the squad we can get three points tomorrow night. It is important we give the fans something to cheer about. We haven't done that enough this season," he told reporters.

"We are really focusing on staying in the Premier League. If we win this next one it gives us a real chance on Saturday. I can't talk for Middlesbrough I can only talk for us as it's near desperation.

"The only thing I have got in my head is how to beat Boro. It is such a big game for both clubs. We played well against West Ham and we'll go into this game confident."

Sunderland have won just one of their last 17 outings across all competitions, while Boro are winless in 16 Premier League games.