A report claims that Lamine Kone could be offered a Premier League lifeline by one of Crystal Palace or West Ham United if Sunderland drop down into the Championship.

Sunderland defender Lamine Kone is on the radar of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham United, according to a report.

The 28-year-old, who has featured 26 times in the top flight this term, is likely to be one of those allowed to leave the Black Cats in the summer if they fail to beat the drop into the Championship.

Kone has already worked under Palace boss Sam Allardyce at the Stadium of Light, playing a pivotal role in Sunderland's escape from danger 12 months ago after being brought to the club from Lorient, and The Mirror claims that a reunion could now be on the cards.

However, it is suggested that Allardyce faces stern competition from West Ham, another of his former clubs, who are also in the market for a new central defensive option ahead of next season.

Sunderland found themselves 12 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Premier League prior to their trip to North-East neighbours Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.