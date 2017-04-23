Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,086
Liverpool
1-2
Crystal Palace
Coutinho (24')
Grujic (89')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Benteke (43', 74')
Milivojevic (60'), Benteke (90')

Sam Allardyce: 'James Tomkins out for rest of season'

James Tomkins of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring against Southampton on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce reveals that James Tomkins could miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury against Liverpool.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 15:15 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that James Tomkins is likely to miss the rest of the season with the injury he sustained against Liverpool on Sunday.

Tomkins was on the end of a rash challenge by Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic during the closing stages of the match at Anfield, which Palace won 2-1 to continue their remarkable recent form.

The defender suffered a sprained ankle in the incident, and could now miss the final month of the season as a result.

"It's a bad injury for Tomkins. I am very pleased there's nothing broken given the nature of the tackle. He may not be fit again this season," Allardyce told reporters.

"I think [Grujic] was lucky to get a yellow, he wasn't in control and hit just above the ankle."

Palace are back in action on Wednesday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Allardyce enjoying "best spell" as manager
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, James Tomkins, Marko Grujic, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
James Tomkins of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring against Southampton on December 3, 2016
Sam Allardyce: 'James Tomkins out for rest of season'
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce: 'Current run is my best spell as a manager'
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Result: Liverpool slip up against Crystal Palace again
Sakho defends himself over celebrationAllardyce: 'Crystal Palace not safe yet'Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeatKlopp hails "outstandingly good" BentekeAllardyce hails "big result" at Liverpool
Team News: Liverpool unchanged for Palace clashPalace keeping tabs on Rodriguez?Sakho: 'I would gladly stay at Palace'Jurgen Klopp praises Mamadou Sakho formPreview: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 