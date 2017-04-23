Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce reveals that James Tomkins could miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury against Liverpool.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that James Tomkins is likely to miss the rest of the season with the injury he sustained against Liverpool on Sunday.

Tomkins was on the end of a rash challenge by Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic during the closing stages of the match at Anfield, which Palace won 2-1 to continue their remarkable recent form.

The defender suffered a sprained ankle in the incident, and could now miss the final month of the season as a result.

"It's a bad injury for Tomkins. I am very pleased there's nothing broken given the nature of the tackle. He may not be fit again this season," Allardyce told reporters.

"I think [Grujic] was lucky to get a yellow, he wasn't in control and hit just above the ankle."

Palace are back in action on Wednesday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park.