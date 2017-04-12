New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United reignite interest in Sunderland defender Lamine Kone?

Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
West Ham United are reportedly planning to revive their interest in Sunderland defender Lamine Kone.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

West Ham United are reportedly planning to revive their pursuit of Sunderland defender Lamine Kone.

The East London outfit were heavily linked with a swoop for the centre-back last summer, but the Black Cats managed to keep hold of him.

Kone ended up signing a new contract at the North-East outfit, but given that the club are likely to be playing their football in the Championship next season, he might consider his future.

As it stands, David Moyes and his players are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of safety.

According to The Mirror, West Ham will try to persuade him to move to the London Stadium, with new defenders being a top priority for the club's transfer strategy this summer.

Kone joined Sunderland from Lorient last year.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender?
