Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley 'arrested over transfer dealings'

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (r) chats with managing director Lee Charnley before the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City on October 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley reportedly arrested over transfer dealings after club and West Ham United raided by HMRC.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 09:50 UK

Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley has reportedly been arrested in relation to transfer dealings.

The HMRC has raided offices at both the North-East club's home St James' Park and West Ham United's ground the London Stadium.

Several men working within the football industry have been arrested on suspicion of income tax and national insurance fraud.

A statement read: "180 HMRC officers have been deployed across the UK and France today. Investigators have searched a number of premises in the North East and South East of England and arrested the men and also seized business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones.

"The French authorities are assisting the UK investigation, have made arrests and several locations have been searched in France."

Reports from The Independent and other media outlets have claimed that Charnley is one of the men that has been detained by police in relation to the investigation.

The news comes just two days after Newcastle secured promotion back to the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Preston North End on home turf.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Read Next:
Charnley "delighted" to have kept Benitez
>
View our homepages for Lee Charnley, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (r) chats with managing director Lee Charnley before the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City on October 4, 2014
Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley 'arrested over transfer dealings'
 Ayoze Perez of Newcastle United celebrates as he scores their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St James' Park on October 18, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Result: Newcastle United thrash 10-man Preston North End to clinch promotion
 Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 4-1 Preston North End - as it happened
West Ham respond to HMRC probeBenitez coy on Newcastle United futureBenitez "really proud" of Newcastle promotion Shearer: 'Benitez will need backing'Lascelles: 'Hard work paid off'
Ritchie hopes to put Brighton under pressureTeam News: Mitrovic leads Newcastle United lineReport: Newcastle eye £10m Tom CairneyBenitez urges Newcastle to "finish our job"Benitez questions refereeing appointment
> Newcastle United Homepage
More West Ham United News
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (r) chats with managing director Lee Charnley before the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City on October 4, 2014
Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley 'arrested over transfer dealings'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United 'consider swoop for Alex Cairns'
 A general shot of West Ham United's London Stadium
West Ham United release statement in relation to HMRC investigation
Bilic "really pleased" with West HamResult: Everton held by West Ham in bore drawTeam News: Carroll out, Reid returns for West HamLive Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Everton - as it happenedGerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Clement confirms Swansea interest in TerryAndy Carroll facing more time on sidelinesBilic not ruling out Terry moveWest Ham to replace Bilic with Inzaghi?Bilic heaps praise on Terry ahead of Blues exit
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield44256135653381
4Reading44247136362179
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds442391258431578
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds UnitedLeeds442271557431473
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby CountyDerby441712155048263
11Preston North EndPreston441613156361261
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves441510195255-355
16Ipswich TownIpswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton Albion441312194658-1251
19Queens Park RangersQPR44148225062-1250
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham CityBirmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4456333896-5821
> Full Version
 