West Ham United are reportedly considering a summer move for Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

The 24-year-old was released by Leeds United in the summer of 2015, but has got his career back on track at Fleetwood - keeping 15 clean sheets in 29 matches for the League One outfit this season.

West Ham are believed to be in the market for at least one new goalkeeper as head coach Slaven Bilic looks to add competition in that position, and according to the Daily Mail, Cairns has emerged as a possible option.

The same report claims that the Hammers are still interested in signing Manchester City stopper Joe Hart, but accept that it will be difficult to convince the England international to move to the London Stadium this summer.

Adrian and Darren Randolph have shared the goalkeeping gloves at West Ham this season.