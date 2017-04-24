New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United 'consider swoop for Alex Cairns'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that West Ham United could move for Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 12:49 UK

West Ham United are reportedly considering a summer move for Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

The 24-year-old was released by Leeds United in the summer of 2015, but has got his career back on track at Fleetwood - keeping 15 clean sheets in 29 matches for the League One outfit this season.

West Ham are believed to be in the market for at least one new goalkeeper as head coach Slaven Bilic looks to add competition in that position, and according to the Daily Mail, Cairns has emerged as a possible option.

The same report claims that the Hammers are still interested in signing Manchester City stopper Joe Hart, but accept that it will be difficult to convince the England international to move to the London Stadium this summer.

Adrian and Darren Randolph have shared the goalkeeping gloves at West Ham this season.

Amari'i Bell of Gllingham looks to attacks during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
Read Next:
Three clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?
>
View our homepages for Alex Cairns, Slaven Bilic, Joe Hart, Adrian, Darren Randolph, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United 'consider swoop for Alex Cairns'
 Everton manager Ronald Koeman greets West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Everton - as it happened
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the UEFA Europa League match between West Ham United and FC Astra Giurgiu at the London Stadium on August 25, 2016
Result: Everton held by West Ham United in bore draw at London Stadium
Bilic "really pleased" with West HamTeam News: Carroll out, Reid returns for West HamGerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameClement confirms Swansea interest in TerryAndy Carroll facing more time on sidelines
Bilic not ruling out Terry moveWest Ham to replace Bilic with Inzaghi?Bilic heaps praise on Terry ahead of Blues exitWilkins tips Terry for West Ham moveDiafra Sakho involved in bust-up with Bilic?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Fleetwood Town News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United 'consider swoop for Alex Cairns'
 Leeds manager Uwe Rosler during the game with Reading on August 16, 2015
Report: Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler on Norwich City's radar
 A general view ahead of the Sky Bet League Two play off Semi Final second leg match between Fleetwood Town and York City at Highbury Stadium on May 16, 2014
Fleetwood Town fined for breaching anti-doping rules
Three clubs chase deal for Fleetwood defender?Fleetwood Town sign Liverpool youngsterFleetwood complete deal for non-league forwardFleetwood sign former Barcelona youngsterAlex Jakubiak inks new Watford deal
Burnley loan Chris Long to FleetwoodLiverpool draw Burton Albion in EFL CupEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at LutonFleetwood appoint Uwe Rosler as managerPressley resigns as Fleetwood manager
> Fleetwood Town Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 