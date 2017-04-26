Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-0
Sunderland
de Roon (9')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Result: Marten de Roon gives Middlesbrough slim survival hope with first win of 2017

Marten de Roon strikes early on to earn Middlesbrough a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 21:56 UK

Middlesbrough have moved to within six points of safety and pushed North-East rivals Sunderland closer to the Premier League drop, courtesy of a 1-0 victory in this evening's meeting at the Riverside Stadium.

The only goal of the game came eight minutes in through a Marten de Roon strike, giving the Smoggies their first league victory of 2017 - the final side in Europe's five major leagues to get off the mark.

Boro now have the slimmest of hopes of avoiding the drop heading into a tough final run of four games, beginning with the visit of Manchester City at the weekend, while Sunderland can surely prepare for life in the second tier - 12 points the margin to make up, with just one game in hand left to play.

Marten de Roon celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017© SilverHub

The hosts found a way through from their first attempt of the match, after Jermaine Defoe had earlier blasted right at Brad Guzan at the other end, as De Roon slipped Adam Clayton's fine ball past Jordan Pickford.

Boro are the lowest home scorers in the top flight, netting just 13 times on Teesside prior to this evening, but they were soon in search of a second and nearly found it as Stewart Downing forced another save out of Pickford.

There was a strong applause around the Riverside in the 44th minute for former Boro defender Ugo Ehiogu, who passed away last week after suffering a cardiac arrest on duty with Tottenham Hotspur's Under-23s side.

On the field, Didier N'Dong came close to getting his side level prior to the break, being denied by a Guzan stop from distance, and the American also had to be alert to palm away a Wahbi Khazri free kick.

That was as close as the Black Cats came to drawing level, however, failing to create any other clear-cut openings and falling to a likely fatal defeat that leaves them nine without a win and on the brink of relegation.

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Read Next:
Defoe hails "brilliant" Sunderland
>
View our homepages for Marten de Roon, Jermaine Defoe, Brad Guzan, Adam Clayton, Jordan Pickford, Stewart Downing, Didier N'Dong, Wahbi Khazri, Ugo Ehiogu, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Marten de Roon celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Result: Marten de Roon gives Middlesbrough slim survival hope with first win of 2017
 Billy Jones of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on September 13, 2015 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.
Team News: Suderland unchanged for Middlesbrough trip as Billy Jones is past fit
 Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
David Moyes "confident" of beating Middlesbrough
Agnew demands Middlesbrough reactionBen Gibson 'to leave Boro if relegated'Ehiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page for charity pledgeAgnew: "It has been a tough few months"Downing apologises to Boro fans
Result: Bournemouth send Boro closer to relegationTeam News: Two changes for BournemouthAgnew: 'Boro relishing Bournemouth clash'Howe: 'Boro win won't make us safe'Southgate "stunned" by Ugo Ehiogu death
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Sunderland News
Marten de Roon celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Result: Marten de Roon gives Middlesbrough slim survival hope with first win of 2017
 Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Crystal Palace, West Ham United battling for Lamine Kone?
 Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Sunderland boss David Moyes charged by FA over 'slap' comments to female journalist
Team News: Sunderland unchanged for Middlesbrough tripAgnew demands Middlesbrough reactionWatmore suffers fresh injury setbackMoyes "confident" of beating MiddlesbroughJohnson 'brags about assault' in secret film
Januzaj 'wants to stay in England'Cattermole urges Sunderland to build on drawBerbatov still interested in SunderlandBilic refuses to blame Darren RandolphDavid Moyes ignoring calls to resign
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 