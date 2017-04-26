Sunderland boss David Moyes is charged by the FA over 'slap' comments made to a female BBC journalist.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the Football Association over comments that he made to a female BBC journalist after a match in March.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss told reporter Vicki Sparks that she "might get a slap" if she did not drop her line of questioning.

The remarks were made following the Black Cats' goalless draw with Burnley at the Stadium of Light on March 18.

The English governing body opened an investigation into the incident at the start of April and now they have released a statement regarding the situation involving Moyes, who apologised to Sparks for his comments.

A statement from the FA read: "It is alleged the Sunderland manager's remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1)."

Moyes has until 6pm on May 3 to respond to the charge.