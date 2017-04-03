The Football Association will quiz both David Moyes and Sunderland after the Black Cats boss told a female reporter that she "might get a slap".

The Football Association has indicated that they will talk to both David Moyes and Sunderland after comments made by the Black Cats boss during and after an interview with a BBC reporter.

After the 0-0 draw with Burnley on March 18, Vicki Sparks asked Moyes whether the presence of owner Ellis Short had put him under extra pressure but after appearing to be annoyed by the question, Moyes told Sparks that "she might get a slap even though you are a woman".

Moyes apologised to Sparks after the incident, and he acknowledged that he "deeply regrets" his words during a press conference on Monday, but the FA are keen to speak to the Scot.

The governing body are said to be "seeking observations" from both Moyes and the Premier League club before deciding whether to take any further action.

Moyes also revealed on Monday that he had made Short aware of the incident soon after it took place 16 days ago.

Sunderland currently sit eight points from safety in the Premier League table.