Sunderland manager David Moyes hints that the club will be able to sign players in the January transfer window despite their financial concerns.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has hinted that the club will be able to do business in the January transfer window.

Owner Ellis Short had previously suggested that financial restraints could prevent the Black Cats from bringing in any new players when the window reopens, despite a growing injury list at the Stadium of Light.

However, Moyes does not believe that the situation is quite as bleak as first feared and also moved to play down the chance of players leaving the club in cut-price deals.

"I've spoken with the owner and I think there's a chance that maybe we could try to do things if the right things turn up, so we can only look and see. And the other thing is, I have always been an expensive seller," he told reporters.

Sunderland currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, two points from safety.