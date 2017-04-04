Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Sunderland
 

David Moyes: 'Sunderland must beat Leicester City'

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that his side's midweek clash with Leicester City is a must-win game for the relegation-threatened Black Cats.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 14:49 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Tuesday is a must-win game.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last 12 Premier League matches and are now without a goal in five following Saturday's 1-0 loss at the hands of Watford.

That defeat leaves them rock-bottom of the table and seven points adrift of safety with only nine matches remaining, and Moyes acknowledged that his side may need to pick up all three points against in-form Leicester as a result.

"There's no time to dwell as we must go again on Tuesday - we pick ourselves up and I've told the players that. We wanted a win from one of these two games and we didn't get it, we came close to getting something, but we'll have to try and get it on Tuesday against Leicester now," he told reporters.

"We deserved a point at least at Watford. I thought we stuck at it and we need to make more of our performance next time out. I was frustrated by the lack of chances we created, that's been a problem for a while for us.

"The subs we made did well, [Didier] Ndong and [Wahbi] Khazri brought something new to the game when they came on. At that point we were a goal down and we pushed for an equaliser but it wasn't to be."

Sunderland still have to face the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea this season.

 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Craig Shakespeare "very proud" of Premier League record
 Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Marc Albrighton: 'Stoke City clash will be physical battle'
