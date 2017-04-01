Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
1-0
Sunderland
Britos (59')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jones (72'), Khazri (77'), Kone (78')

Result: Miguel Britos goal helps Watford to win over Sunderland

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
A second-half goal from Miguel Britos earns Watford a 1-0 victory over struggling Sunderland at Vicarage Road.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 17:23 UK

Watford have moved into 10th place in the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory at home to Sunderland.

Miguel Britos's first goal for the Hornets proved enough to condemn Sunderland to another defeat, and they remain seven points from safety.

Both sides began the game brightly but the first save was made by Heurelho Gomes, who tipped an Adnan Januzaj effort wide of the post.

However, up the other end, Jordan Pickford had to be alert to make a fine double intervention to prevent either M'Baye Niang or Abdoulaye Doucoure giving the home side the lead.

Watford started to create the better of the chances, with Etienne Capoue sending a shot just wide from distance, before Pickford was required to turn behind Niang's rasping effort.

Craig Cathcart and Jose Holebas also had opportunities for Watford, but they finally made the breakthrough just short of the hour mark when Britos headed into the net after an earlier shot had hit the crossbar.

Minutes later, Isaac Success raced clear on goal before being denied by Pickford, before Janzuaj kept Gomes honest with a shot at the other end.

The chances continued to come thick and fast as Holebas and Success both tried to register a second for Watford, but Sunderland almost equalised when Gomes diverted a Borini effort wide of the goal.

For the first time in the match, the chances began to peter out as full time approached, and Watford were grateful to hang on for a win which sees them move into the top half of the standings.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Mazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'
>
View our homepages for Miguel Britos, Heurelho Gomes, Adnan Januzaj, Jordan Pickford, M'Baye Niang, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Craig Cathcart, Jose Holebas, Isaac Success, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on August 20, 2016
Result: Miguel Britos goal helps Watford to win over Sunderland
 Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Team News: Four changes for Watford against Sunderland
 Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Watford confirm deal for Tom Cleverley
Mazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'Cleverley 'closing in on Watford transfer'Result: Deeney own goal hands Palace third successive winTeam News: Schlupp replaces Van Aanholt for PalaceLive Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford - as it happened
Okaka: 'Gabbiadini could play for Real'Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints sideResult: Saints edge past Watford in thrillerTeam News: Saints unchanged against WatfordWatford agree deal for Colombian defender
> Watford Homepage
More Sunderland News
Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic (R) celebrates with Croatia's defender Domagoj Vida after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match Italy vs Croatia on November 16, 2014
Report: Four Premier League clubs want Domagoj Vida
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes: "We will keep going"
 Watford manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road on August 20, 2016
Result: Miguel Britos goal helps Watford to win over Sunderland
Team News: Four changes for WatfordMazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'Moyes pays tribute to super-fit DefoeWatmore saves tourist lives after boat crashMoyes: 'Fans don't want change of manager'
Defoe has relegation release clause in contractPaddy McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'Jermain Defoe: 'I've turned vegan'Southgate: 'Relegation could harm Defoe'Dele Alli: 'Jermain Defoe is a legend'
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 