Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has insisted that his side will not underestimate Sunderland when they host the Black Cats on Saturday.

David Moyes's side will arrive at Vicarage Road sitting bottom of the table with seven points separating them from safety following a run of just one win from their last 11 Premier League outings and no goals in their last four.

However, Mazzarri believes that Sunderland's performances have not been as bad as the results suggest and promised that his side would "give everything" to come away with three points.

"I heard what the Sunderland manager has said about coming to get the three points, but we will be trying to win playing the way I like. We will give everything, I can guarantee that. The result can depend on some episodes, but we will give everything," he told reporters.

"Sunderland are a strong team. They deserved win to against Burnley (when they drew 0-0) and some weeks ago they beat (Crystal) Palace 4-0. This is a team we can't underestimate.

"I think if we look at the whole of the Premier League season until today, we are completely in line with our objective. What I can tell the fans is that we hope to do better, of course, in the next 10 games."

Watford go into the match having failed to win any of their last four outings, leaving them seven points clear of the relegation zone.