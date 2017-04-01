Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
Sunderland
 

Walter Mazzarri: 'Watford will not underestimate Sunderland'

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri insists that his side will "give everything" to beat bottom-of-the-table Sunderland when they welcome the Black Cats to Vicarage Road.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has insisted that his side will not underestimate Sunderland when they host the Black Cats on Saturday.

David Moyes's side will arrive at Vicarage Road sitting bottom of the table with seven points separating them from safety following a run of just one win from their last 11 Premier League outings and no goals in their last four.

However, Mazzarri believes that Sunderland's performances have not been as bad as the results suggest and promised that his side would "give everything" to come away with three points.

"I heard what the Sunderland manager has said about coming to get the three points, but we will be trying to win playing the way I like. We will give everything, I can guarantee that. The result can depend on some episodes, but we will give everything," he told reporters.

"Sunderland are a strong team. They deserved win to against Burnley (when they drew 0-0) and some weeks ago they beat (Crystal) Palace 4-0. This is a team we can't underestimate.

"I think if we look at the whole of the Premier League season until today, we are completely in line with our objective. What I can tell the fans is that we hope to do better, of course, in the next 10 games."

Watford go into the match having failed to win any of their last four outings, leaving them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Cleverley 'closing in on Watford transfer'
>
View our homepages for Walter Mazzarri, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri: 'Watford will not underestimate Sunderland'
 Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Watford confirm deal for Tom Cleverley
 Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Tom Cleverley 'closing in on Watford transfer'
Result: Deeney own goal hands Palace third successive winTeam News: Schlupp replaces Van Aanholt for PalaceLive Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford - as it happenedOkaka: 'Gabbiadini could play for Real'Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints side
Result: Saints edge past Watford in thrillerTeam News: Saints unchanged against WatfordWatford agree deal for Colombian defenderZarate suffers ruptured cruciate ligamentBilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'
> Watford Homepage
More Sunderland News
Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic (R) celebrates with Croatia's defender Domagoj Vida after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match Italy vs Croatia on November 16, 2014
Report: Four Premier League clubs want Domagoj Vida
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
David Moyes pays tribute to super-fit Jermain Defoe
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes: 'Sunderland fans don't want change of manager'
Mazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'Watmore saves tourist lives after boat crashDefoe has relegation release clause in contractPaddy McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'Jermain Defoe: 'I've turned vegan'
Southgate: 'Relegation could harm Defoe'Dele Alli: 'Jermain Defoe is a legend'Bournemouth to pounce on Jermain Defoe?Everton keen on England duo Keane, Pickford?Larsson hoping to play on for few more years
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 