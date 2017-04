Team News: Four changes for Watford

© SilverHub

Walter Mazzarri makes four changes to his Watford side as they host Sunderland this afternoon.

Walter Mazzarri makes four changes to his Watford side as they host Sunderland this afternoon. Watford: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Britos, Holebas; Doucoure, Cleverley, Capoue; Amrabat, Okaka, Niang

Subs: Pantilimon, Prodl, Mariappa, Zuniga, Janmaat, Success, Deeney Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Oviedo, Kone, O'Shea, Denayer, Gibson, Rodwell, Borini, Januzaj, Defoe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Larsson, Cattermole, Khazri, Ndong, Manquillo More to follow.