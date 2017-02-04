Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
2-1
Burnley
Deeney (10'), Niang (45')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Barnes (78' pen.)
Hendrick (6')

Walter Mazzarri: 'Time for Watford to become more ruthless'

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Walter Mazzarri admits that he is "not happy" with Watford's second-half performance against Burnley, having given the visitors a route back into the game.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 22:22 UK

Walter Mazzarri has admitted that he wants his Watford players to put games to bed earlier after seeing Burnley come close to snatching a point at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets opened up a two-goal lead thanks to first-half headers from Troy Deeney and new signing M'Baye Niang, only for the ten men of Burnley to pull one back 12 minutes from time.

Ashley Barnes had a chance to earn a draw for the visitors in added time, sending his scuffed shot into the hands of Heurelho Gomes, but in the end Watford held out for a 2-1 win.

Mazzarri has now called on his side to become more ruthless in front of goal following a positive week, having also defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium last Tuesday.

"I'm very happy of course because we won," he told reporters. "I liked the way we played in the first half but I'm not happy at all about the second. This is why I say we have to grow in mentality as a team because the big teams would have closed this game like we should.

"We could have scored three or four goals but we didn't do it and we risked losing three points for immature mistakes that could have changed the game. The only excuse I can find is that we played a very important game a few days ago against Arsenal where we spent a lot in terms of condition.

"Also we have many players coming back from injury who are still finding the perfect condition but we should have scored the third goal. Before this game I told my players that the transfer market is finished and you are the team that is going to be until the end of the season and you always have to go with the same spirit as we had at Arsenal."

Watford, who have now netted two or more goals in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time, are back in action next weekend with a trip to face Manchester United.

Younes Kaboul in action for Watford on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Kaboul: 'Arsenal couldn't live with us'
>
View our homepages for Walter Mazzarri, Troy Deeney, M'Baye Niang, Heurelho Gomes, Ashley Barnes, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche delighted by "outstanding" Burnley effort
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Walter Mazzarri: 'Time for Watford to become more ruthless'
 Troy Deeney celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Watford on February 13, 2016
Result: Troy Deeney, M'Baye Niang help Watford into top half
Team News: Zarate, Holebas start for WatfordKaboul: 'Arsenal couldn't live with us'Ferguson joins mourners at Taylor funeralWenger: 'We were not mentally prepared'Young Watford striker sent to Coventry
Middlesbrough confirm Guedioura arrivalDeeney dedicates victory to Graham TaylorResult: Watford stun Arsenal to end barren runBoro 'beat Hull to Guedioura signing'Watford confirm Ighalo exit for China
> Watford Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version