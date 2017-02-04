West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that victory over Southampton feels like a 'six-pointer' for his side, as they move into the lofty heights of ninth place.

Slaven Bilic has admitted that West Ham United's victory over Southampton came at an "extremely important" time for the club, as they put their early-season woes firmly behind them to move into the top half.

The Hammers, who looked likely to be dragged into a relegation battle on the basis of their form in the first half of the campaign, beat the Saints 3-1 at St Mary's Stadium to maintain their upwards trajectory.

West Ham have now won six of their last nine games in the Premier League and sit ninth in the table, with Bilic describing his side's latest triumph as a "six-pointer".

"It was a good away trip," he told reporters. "They have played some good football this season and started the game one point below us, so it was one of those for both of us that was a six-pointer.

"It's extremely important at this stage of the season because all the crazy results have started to happen. We have to approach every game like it is our last game and, with a little bit of luck, we can continue to play like this or even better and we will be OK."

West Ham last won away at Southampton in November 2000, drawing four and losing three prior to Saturday's victory.