Feb 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-0
Middlesbrough
Kane (58' pen.)
FT(HT: 0-0)

de Roon (38')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur still in title race'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino claims that his side "are a team ready to win the title" after moving back into second place in the Premier League.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 21:55 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur's victory over Middlesbrough proves that they have what it takes to sustain their Premier League title charge.

The Lilywhites returned to winning ways at White Hart Lane on Saturday evening by picking up a slender 1-0 triumph, courtesy of Harry Kane's penalty just before the hour mark.

Despite his side being far from their free-flowing best this week, having also been held to a goalless draw by Sunderland on Tuesday, Pochettino is adamant that Spurs "are a team ready to win a title" after moving back to within nine points of leaders Chelsea.

"They were two [without a win] against City and Sunderland away. But we are second in the table," he told reporters. "OK, it's good to put the standard higher. I am happy with that - put the pressure on us.

"Yes, we are a real contender and yes we are a team ready to win a title. At that level it's good, good pressure. I feel I manage that pressure very well. We are saying in the last few weeks how difficult it is to score and how difficult it is to win games. We are second in the table, we keep the gap with Chelsea at nine points.

"I'm pleased with the performance because it's difficult to win games. Nine points is OK - it's three games, but it's up to Chelsea now. It's up to us to keep pushing, to keep the pressure and to win games. That's important for us and the Premier League too. I'm always optimistic. Football is to enjoy, play and the opponent do their job.

"When you have the chance to score and play well and dominate the game, we didn't concede one shot on target. When you leave the game open at 1-0, always something can happen and you can concede. It's true that in the last few minutes we were a little bit on the touchline and the pitch too. But I think we played much better and in the end deserved the three points."

Spurs, now unbeaten in nine league games since the start of December, face Liverpool at Anfield in their next outing.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Read Next:
Kane "delighted" with win over Boro
>
Your Comments
