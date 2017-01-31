Watford defender Younes Kaboul says that his side were too good for Arsenal during the first half of their 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Kaboul's deflected strike gave Watford an early lead against the Gunners before Troy Deeney quickly added a second to help the Hornets to their first ever Premier League win over Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger's side fought back in the second half and halved the deficit through Alex Iwobi, but Watford held out for a famous win.

"In the first half they couldn't live with us. We were on top of everything from Troy to Heurelho Gomes - all of us were brilliant. We did a terrific job and it will give us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season," he told reporters.

"Everyone on the pitch and the players who came on did a terrific job. The staff got us ready two days after the bad performance at Millwall - I'm very pleased with that. We couldn't have started better. We could have scored more, we knew they would come back stronger and they did."

The win leaves Watford 13th in the Premier League table, now eight points clear of the relegation zone.