Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-2
Watford
Iwobi (58')
Paulista (21'), Monreal (25'), Sanchez (86')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kaboul (10'), Deeney (13')
Prodl (66'), Okaka (88'), Cleverley (92')

Arsene Wenger: 'We were not mentally prepared for Watford'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that his side "were not mentally prepared" for the visit of Watford having fallen to a 2-1 defeat to the Hornets.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 23:50 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that his side "were not mentally prepared" for the visit of Watford to the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners' title hopes suffered a major setback as they slumped to their first ever Premier League defeat to the Hornets, failing to overturn two goals inside the opening 15 minutes from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney.

Wenger spent the match watching on from the stands as he served the second of his four-game touchline ban, and he admitted that he was unsure whether he could have had a greater impact from the dugout.

"I don't know, it's very difficult to know, it would be an excuse. We prepared for the game well. We were warned that Watford would come and make it very physical. Looking at the preparation, I have no basic regret on how we prepared for the game. Did we think subconsciously that we could just turn up and it will work? I don't know," he told reporters.

"But from the stands, I agree with you that our first-half was not at the level that we wanted. I don't think we have a physical power problem. We were not mentally prepared, we were not mentally ready to deal with these duels that we usually do. You don't make 47 points in the Premier League after 23 games if you have no physical power, but you have to switch it on at 100% in the Premier League, that's what it's all about.

"I am responsible for the results of the team so I am frustrated that we did not win. What the other teams do does not matter. What you want is to win the games and I am very frustrated not to win the game. We are at home and we have a great opportunity, of course it's frustrating and we have to learn from that, respond quickly and in a very convincing way."

The defeat leaves Arsenal third in the Premier League table, now nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
Read Next:
Deeney dedicates victory to Graham Taylor
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version