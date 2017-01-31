Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-2
Watford
Iwobi (58')
Paulista (21'), Monreal (25'), Sanchez (86')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kaboul (10'), Deeney (13')
Prodl (66'), Okaka (88'), Cleverley (92')

Result: Watford stun Arsenal at Emirates Stadium to end barren run

Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Blackburn Rovers at Vicarage Road on March 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Watford score twice inside the opening 13 minutes to beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium - their first Premier League win since mid-December.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 21:56 UK

Watford have picked up their first ever Premier League victory over Arsenal by earning a surprise 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Hornets found themselves two goals up inside the opening 13 minutes and, despite seeing their opponents pull one back before the hour, successfully saw things through.

Victory for Watford - their first in eight league games - is a huge blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes, as they missed out on the chance to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Younes Kaboul scored the first of Watford's early goals, driving a free kick past the reach of Petr Cech thanks to a wicked deflection off Aaron Ramsey.

It was another foe of the Gunners', Etienne Capoue, who created the second after making good inroads through a non-existent Arsenal midfield and defence.

The Frenchman was allowed to waltz through on goal only to see his shot kept out by Cech, but Troy Deeney found himself well positioned to score from the rebound.

Watford had never previously scored a Premier League goal at the Emirates Stadium and had never led in a Prem game against their London rivals, but a storming start to the match put that right.

It was certainly a shock to the system for the Gunners, who had not shipped a goal inside the opening 15 minutes all term prior to this evening, and they struggled to find any sort of rhythm in the remainder of the first half.

Under-fire Watford boss Walter Mazzarri would have been disappointed to see his charges go into the interval with just a two-goal advantage, in fact, as Cech did well to keep out on-target attempts from Capoue, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat.

The visitors were bullying their opponents at times, winning all the 50-50 challenges which inevitably led to jeers as Arsenal - correctly denied a penalty when Nacho Monreal went to ground under minimal contact - made their way off the field for half time.

Not since 2001 have Arsenal recovered from two goals down to win a home league match and, with matters made worse due to an injury picked up by Ramsey, touchline-banned boss Arsene Wenger turned to fit-again Theo Walcott for the second half.

It almost paid instant dividends for the hosts, as the Englishman blasted behind from his first meaningful touch and was then thwarted by Heurelho Gomes from close range.

Gomes has conceded more goals against Arsenal than any other opponent faced in his career, but he was doing his best to hold off the onslaught by denying both Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil in quick succession.

The Arsenal dominance finally told just short of the hour mark, though, as Sanchez - moments after seeing a penalty appeal of his own turned down - worked his way into the box down the right and sent the ball across for Iwobi to trickle over the line.

Wenger's men could not sustain quite the same level of dominance after finally finding a route back into the game, sending shots wide through Gabriel Paulista and Monreal over the next 20 minutes.

No team has scored more goals in the final 10 minutes of a game than Arsenal this term, but a Lucas Perez strike against the crossbar proved to be the closest they came to a leveller, ending their 10-game run without defeat here.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger delighted with attacking options
>
View our homepages for Younes Kaboul, Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Etienne Capoue, Troy Deeney, Walter Mazzarri, Sebastian Prodl, Daryl Janmaat, Arsene Wenger, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Heurelho Gomes, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Paulista, Lucas Perez, Nacho Monreal, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-2 Watford - as it happened
 Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Blackburn Rovers at Vicarage Road on March 25, 2014
Result: Watford stun Arsenal at Emirates Stadium to end barren run
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
Arsenal defender to join Birmingham?Kaylen Hinds signs new Arsenal dealAubameyang hints at Dortmund exitSchlupp wages 'scuppered Jenkinson move'Team News: Coquelin in for Xhaka
Arsenal striker joins Charlton on loanArsenal allow Zelalem to leave on loanWenger responds to Benzema rumoursWenger rules out making late signingsWenger delighted with attacking options
> Arsenal Homepage
More Watford News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-2 Watford - as it happened
 Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Blackburn Rovers at Vicarage Road on March 25, 2014
Result: Watford stun Arsenal at Emirates Stadium to end barren run
 Adlene Guedioura in action for Watford on August 20, 2016
Middlesbrough 'beat Hull City to Adlene Guedioura signing'
Deeney dedicates victory to Graham TaylorWatford confirm Ighalo exit for ChinaTeam News: Coquelin in for XhakaJerome Sinclair joins Birmingham on loanIghalo 'undergoing medical in China'
Watford loan Paredes to OlympiacosReport: Boro swoop for Adlene GuediouraSinclair 'to join Birmingham from Watford'Watford to swoop for Tim Krul?M'Baye Niang set for Watford debut
> Watford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version