Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Watford

It has been a different story of late for their London rivals, though, who crashed out of the FA Cup to third-tier opponents at the weekend and have just one win in 10 in the league to plummet down the division.

The Gunners head into this match on the back of a positive run of form, particularly on home soil where they have won five in a row and gone 10 without defeat.

7 min The home side win themselves a first corner of the match, which falls awkwardly to the feet of Ramsey 25 yards from goal. He has sent one into the top corner from that range in Europe before, though on this occasion it ends well over the bar.

5 min Arsenal still attempting to find their rhythm, with Watford the side making more of an impact on the game in the attacking third. Deeney is sent crashing to the ground, but Cleverley's free kick is a real shocker and drifts over the bar - neither shot nor cross.

3 min An early contribution from debutant Niang, who sends in a decent delivery off the wet surface for Cech to collect. A free kick is then sent in but Cech is again there to mop up the loose ball. Positive start from the visitors.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal are aiming to make it eight wins from eight against Watford in the Premier League. A wet night in North London, but that should not disrupt the hosts' rhythm too much.

7.43pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff in North London just a couple of moments away. The referee this evening, incidentally, is Andre Marriner, who has officiated two Arsenal games this season - vs. Palace and Man United - but has yet to run the rule over any Watford matches. A big evening ahead for the Gunners, who could end the night five points off leaders Chelsea if things pan out the way they envisage. © Getty Images

7.41pm Wenger, who has seen his side suffer just three defeats in 32 games overall this term, discussed the lack of big-name arrivals this month. The Gunners have opted against strengthening their senior fold, instead bringing in a young defender with one eye on the future, and that seems like a sensible ploy as this is notoriously a difficult time to negotiate with rivals clubs. Mazzarri has brought in a couple of attacking options, meanwhile, and Odion Ighalo has been offloaded to China for around £20m.

7.39pm With kickoff now a little over five minutes away at the Emirates Stadium, it is time to check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Arsene Wenger: "I believe that number-wise and quality-wise, we have what is required to do well. We are not in need of buying. On a general front it has been very quiet [in the transfer window]. That shows that there are not many players available who can strengthen English teams." Walter Mazzarri: "When you don't win, of course you always reflect on different possibilities. Due to our situation, given injuries and that there are just two days until the next game, the manager makes the decision of putting the best possible team out in that moment."

7.37pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Arsenal have won their last seven league encounters with Watford, scoring 19 goals in the process. The Hornets did win 2-1 here in the FA Cup just over a year ago, but their last top-flight victory over the Gunners came in April 1988 - a 1-0 triumph at Highbury. The reverse fixture earlier this term finished 3-1 in the title challenger's favour.

7.35pm Watford have failed to score in four games during this seven-match winless league run, but Zarate and Niang - the latter of whom starts today, despite a lack of training sessions - have both been brought in this month. The Hornets did also end a run of five-successive defeats on their travels last time out when holding Bournemouth to a 2-2 draw, but it is worth mentioning that they have not won a midweek game in the top flight in 12 attempts - 2007 the last time they did so.

7.33pm The visitors still have an eight-point advantage over the bottom three, but that gap could well close as they also face Man United away in the next couple of weeks, with a home tie against Burnley in-between. Throw into the mix trips to Chelsea and Spurs before the season is out, and many of those Watford fans may well be calling for Quique Sanchez Flores to come back. Yet all it takes is one against-the-odds win, such as today at the Emirates, and all of a sudden things begin to look rosy again.

7.31pm Mazzarri maintained after that defeat in South London that he was the right man for the job, insisting that he is at the club to keep them in the Premier League. A potential relegation fight is on the cards on recent form, though, which - coupled with exits from both domestic cup competitions - gives supporters little to be cheerful about. At worst they are left scrapping for their lives; at best a place in the higher reaches of the bottom half awaits.

7.29pm The Hornets' only victory in their last nine outings overall came against Burton Albion in the third round of the FA Cup, but even that victory has now been forgotten about following a shocking defeat to Millwall on Sunday. That setback is still fresh in the memory, what with it being just two days ago, as a much-changed Watford side fell to a deserved 1-0 defeat at The Den. Penalty shouts or not - it was a poor display from the Prem side and they never truly deserved to win.

7.27pm Plenty for Watford to be fearful about, then, particularly when looking at their recent form in a little more depth. It was not so long ago that the Hornets were beating champions Leicester City to claw themselves into contention for a top-six finish. Hopes were certainly high under Mazzarri, but since that victory in mid-November they have picked up maximum points just once in 10 attempts and slipped down to 14th place in the standings.

7.25pm This is turning back into a fortress of sorts, then, but as well as making the most of home games Arsenal have also developed a real knack for scoring late goals. Call it "character", as Wenger so often does, or call it "luck", as fans of rival sides often do, but there is no disputing that the Gunners play right until that final whistle. They have bagged an unrivalled six goals in the 90th minute or later this season in the Premier League alone, as well as scoring 12 in the 80th minute or later.

7.23pm DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have won five league games in a row at the Emirates Stadium and are unbeaten in 10 stretching back to the opening weekend of the season. It has also been seven matches since they last conceded a goal from open play here - the last four goals all coming from penalties - and the Gunners are also on a league-best run of scoring in 13-successive matches on home soil.

7.21pm Arsenal required a 98th penalty from Alexis Sanchez to overcome Burnley last time out in the Premier League. The Gunners may have done it the hard way, but scoring late is a healthy habit that they have made the most of in recent weeks; that latest victory making it four in their last five. Another tonight and they could potentially close the gap on leaders Chelsea to five points, depending on how they fare against Liverpool at Anfield. © SilverHub

7.19pm It was Sanchez who kept his cool to score the decisive winning penalty eight minutes into added time against Burnley here last time out, coming after the visitors had themselves converted from the spot a few moments beforehand. That match was a real thriller - its conclusion, at least - with the result ensuring that the Gunners moved back into second place following Tottenham's draw with Man City. It remains incredibly tight at the top end, however, as fifth-placed Man City are just four points worse off.

7.17pm Arsenal have been particularly impressive in attack, where they are on course to surpass their previous best scoring tally across a whole season. Giroud has taken over from Sanchez - who is still chipping in with goals, albeit from a deeper position - while Welbeck and Walcott also made goalscoring returns at the weekend. Perez also linked up well with his forward teammates at St Mary's and has showed the odd glimmer of real quality, yet for all this it still feels like the Gunners rely on Messrs. Ozil and Sanchez when the going gets tough.

7.15pm Bar a blip in mid-December, when losing back-to-back away games at Everton and Manchester City, Arsenal have been in impressive form over the past few months. There was also a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bournemouth, yet even that would have felt like a victory having trailed by three goals at one point. Two defeats in 20 since their opening-game defeat to Liverpool has seen them remain in the hunt for the title, while also keeping the pressure off Wenger's shoulders - for now!

7.13pm That is because leaders Chelsea follow up today's trip to Anfield with a home tie against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon - two games which will decide whether the title race is realistically prolonged beyond the first week of February. Arsenal will feel confident heading into that huge showdown in West London, though they simply must pick up all three points this evening to keep that feelgood factor going. Anything less, coupled with a Blues win elsewhere tonight, it is surely game over.

7.11pm A huge challenge awaits in the Champions League in the coming weeks as Arsenal face off against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the competition, which they must balance between league games and that FA Cup fifth-round tie at minnows Sutton United - quite a contrast in calibre of opponents! The Premier League is at the centre of attention for now as, while Chelsea may be eight points clear, the more optimistic of Gunners fans expect that gap to be closed to just the two points by the end of the week.

7.09pm The Gunners will see this as an opportunity to potentially close the gap on league leaders Chelsea, then, knowing that the Blues face a tricky test at Anfield this evening. Wenger will just be focused on his own side for the time being, and he certainly has plenty to smile about as his charges have enjoyed an impressive campaign to date. The 5-0 thumping of Southampton three days ago helped the Londoners into the last 16 of the FA Cup and ensured that their season remains alive on three fronts.

7.07pm Arsene Wenger made 10 changes to his Arsenal side for the FA Cup win over Southampton in midweek, a plan that could have backfired but worked perfectly in the end, but it is back to his strongest-available XI today. Francis Coquelin comes in for the suspended Granit Xhaka from the 2-1 win over Burnley, while Walter Mazzarri makes four alterations from Watford's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth just over a week ago. © SilverHub

7.05pm Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain certainly enjoyed themselves against Southampton at the weekend, but they both drop back down to the bench for this one, as does another of the attacking options in Lucas Perez. Hector Bellerin is struggling to force his way back into the team, meanwhile, and Kieran Gibbs provides back-up on the other flank. The visitors have Isaac Success and Stefano Okaka among their subs, but there is no place for the suspended Mauro Zarate.

7.03pm BENCH WATCH! ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Gibbs, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas Perez, Walcott WATFORD SUBS: Arlauskis, Mariappa, Mason, Watson, Doucoure, Success, Okaka

7.01pm Theo Walcott was in line for a first Premier League appearance in six weeks after impressing on his comeback in midweek, scoring three times against Southampton as Arsenal cruised to a 5-0 win over Southampton. The Englishman is being eased back into action and is only fit enough for a place on the bench, though, while Danny Welbeck - the scorer of two goals at St Mary's - misses out completely. A little on the cautious side from Wenger, but can you really blame him?

6.59pm That means a place upfront for Olivier Giroud, whose five goals in his last six outings has forced Wenger's hand a little. Sanchez was thriving in the False 9 role, but the Frenchman has since come in and taken over the scoring duties, helping the Gunners climb back into second place in recent weeks. Sanchez is certainly one to watch today, though, having scored in all three Premier League games against Watford since joining the club.

6.57pm Switching focus to the home team now, boss Arsene Wenger has made just the one change to what has been a winning league formula. It is an enforced change, as Granit Xhaka - suspended after his latest red card last time out - is replaced in the engine room by Francis Coquelin. Other than that it is as you were - Aaron Ramsey joining the Frenchman in deep midfield, while Alex Iwobi, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil occupy the attacking berths.

6.55pm Craig Cathcart, Valon Behrami, Darryl Janmaat, Tom Cleverley, Etienne Capoue and Troy Deeney also return to the side, as does Sebastian Prodl who was left out for the fourth-round tie. Among the nine players to make way for Watford are injured deputy keeper Costel Pantilimon, Adrian Mariappa, Brandon Mason, Ben Watson and Stefano Okaka. Jose Holebas and another new recruit in Mauro Zarate both miss out due to suspension; the former accumulating 10 yellow cards and the latter carrying over a ban from his time in Italy.

6.53pm Among those to come in is debutant M'Baye Niang, who joined on an initial loan deal from AC Milan earlier this week. Just a couple of training sessions under his belt, but the Hornets are in desperate need of some extra quality in the final third of the field and they will be hoping that he is the man to provide it. Heurelho Gomes, who has conceded more goals against Arsenal - 23 in eight games - than any other side he has faced, returns between the sticks.

6.51pm Starting with a look at the visiting side, manager Walter Mazzarri has made nine changes from that FA Cup upset at The Den a couple of days back. The Italian's hand was forced a little due to the quick turnover in matches this week, although it should be pointed out that the Hornets took the decision to play this fixture today, giving them an extra day's rest prior to the meeting with Burnley next weekend.

6.49pm TEAM NEWS! ARSENAL XI: Cech; Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Alexis; Giroud WATFORD XI: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Behrami; Janmaat, Cleverley, Capoue, Niang; Deeney

6.47pm It is a big night of Premier League action, as leaders Chelsea face off against another of the division's heavyweight sides in Liverpool. The Reds' recent form would suggest a one-sided affair at Anfield, but I am sure that will not prove to be the case on Merseyside, with each member of the chasing pack keeping one eye on developments on that match. Defeat for the pacesetters would blow things wide open - just about - but victory and it is one more hurdle overcome en route to the title.