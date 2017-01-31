Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Watford

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners head into this match on the back of a positive run of form, particularly on home soil where they have won five in a row and gone 10 without defeat.
It has been a different story of late for their London rivals, though, who crashed out of the FA Cup to third-tier opponents at the weekend and have just one win in 10 in the league to plummet down the division.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Arsene Wenger: "I believe that number-wise and quality-wise, we have what is required to do well. We are not in need of buying. On a general front it has been very quiet [in the transfer window]. That shows that there are not many players available who can strengthen English teams."
Walter Mazzarri: "When you don't win, of course you always reflect on different possibilities. Due to our situation, given injuries and that there are just two days until the next game, the manager makes the decision of putting the best possible team out in that moment."
ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Gibbs, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lucas Perez, Walcott
WATFORD SUBS: Arlauskis, Mariappa, Mason, Watson, Doucoure, Success, Okaka
ARSENAL XI: Cech; Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Alexis; Giroud
WATFORD XI: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Behrami; Janmaat, Cleverley, Capoue, Niang; Deeney